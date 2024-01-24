Kirkliston Community Council spreads joy with generous donation of £1161

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This generous donation stems from the overwhelming support received at the Santa Sleigh Ride event, a Christmas Eve extravaganza that took place in Kirkliston, with Queensferry Churches' Care in the Community as the chosen charity.

But the goodwill doesn't stop there. Kirkliston Community Council took their commitment to another level by applying for matched funding from the Bank of Scotland Foundation. The result? An additional £500 from the Bank of Scotland, bringing the total contribution to a remarkable £1161.

Sue Hope, fundraising manager at QCCC, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Kirkliston Community Council, Bank of Scotland, and the entire Kirkliston community for their unwavering support.

Kirkliston Community Council present a cheque to Jim Snodgrass and John Robson at The Haven

A snapshot captured the momentous occasion featuring David Buchanan, Chair of Kirkliston Community Council, alongside Jim Snodgrass, a day care member, John Robson, a day care worker, and Neil Davidson, treasurer/secretary of Kirkliston Community Council.

For over 30 years QCCC has been dedicated to providing high quality support services to older people and their carers in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Dalmeny, Newbridge and Kirkliston. People with dementia; life-limiting illnesses; those experiencing social isolation and carers are supported to remain active and connected within their own communities through our Day Opportunities, Lunch and Supper Clubs, Befriending and Garden Tidy Services.