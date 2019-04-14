Kinneil project needs Hidden Heritage Volunteers

If you’re a fanatic for local history and heritage you may be interested in a new opportunity to take part in a fadt-developing project at Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness.

Working with Friends of Kinneil, Falkirk Community Trust has gained funding from LEADER and the Great Places scheme to run a research and design project - which in turn needs Hidden Heritage Volunteers.

Those taking part will work with professional archivists, graphic artists and play imagineers to uncover the Hidden Heritage of Kinneil Estate and create a heritage trail which interprets the history of the site for visitors through engaging installations on site.

To be a Hidden Heritage Volunteer you don’t need any special skills or previous experience, just enthusiasm for the project and availability to take part from now to August - reasonable travel expenses will be covered.

Volunteers have the opportunity to learn new skills and contribute creatively to improving a much loved local site, whose history covers everything from the Roman occupation to the pioneering steam engine work of James Watt.

To express an interest contact parks@falkirkcommunitytrust.org .