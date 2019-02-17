Kinneil pit stop for Anita’s road trip

Friends of Kinneil are reminding fans of the historic Bo’ness house that a visit by the Antiques Road Trip show is available to view on BBC iPlayer ... but only until Wednesday.

In the hugely popular programme Anita Manning and co-starPaul Laidlaw enthuse about the glories of Bo’ness heritage, including the James Watt cottage where modern steam propulsion was effectively invented.

Paul tries his hand at coopering and discovers why this ancient craft has endured to this day and is vital to the drinks industry.

The pair also traverse the Trossachs in a classic car on the first leg of their adventure.

During the trip Anita is drawn to a cabinet containing a silver brooch, while Paul finds a Nasa space spoon and a very rare stool with a potential royal link to the coronation year of 1953.