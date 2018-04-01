Kinneil Friends’ hike will celebrate John Muir

The Friends of Kinneil are staging a special walk on April 21 from Kinneil House in Bo’ness to Blackness Castle to mark the birth of enviromentalist John Muir.

The walkway which runs through Kinneil and Blackness was named in Muir’s honour in 2014.

Running from 10.30am to around 4pm the 12-mile round trip includes a stop at Carriden Church, where local walkers will join the group for the walk to Blackness.

The walkers will have a break at Blackness Castle (pictured) before returning to historic Kinneil House at the western edge of Bo’ness.

The day starts from outside Kinneil Museum (which isn’t open that morning) and anyone aiming to take part is advised they should be able to complete a longer walk than this one.

Walkers are also advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear, and to bring a drink and some food for the break at Blackness.

Meanwhile the group regrets that dogs can’t be accepted on this walk.

The event is part of a range of celebratory events to mark the birth of John Muir, the Scottish naturalist, author and environmental philosopher who was born on April 21, 1838.

To find out more, email: info@kinneil.org.uk