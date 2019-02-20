Kindhearted duo join forces to help Falkirk’s homeless

Not all heroes wear capes and some live among us, quietly helping those less fortunate than themselves through small acts of kindness.

Julie Phillips from Larbert and Lorna Mcalpine from Hallglen are two such individuals.

Julie (31) has been helping homeless people across the Falkirk district for the last two months, handing out clothing and jackets to help keep people warm, while Lorna started her ‘Ask for a Flask’ campaign in November 2018.

A Facebook page called ‘Help our Homeless’ has been set up by Julie, inviting local people to donate money or clothes, sleeping bags and other items for care packages which she then hands out to those in need.

“They consist of things like waterproof ponchos, thermal blankets, food, socks, face cloths, toiletries and hygiene products,” Julie said.

“I’ve got 25 ladies bags all ready to go and now working on another 25 for men which will be filled with similar products.”

Julie hands her care packages in to the Salvation Army in Falkirk to be distributed to those most in need.

“The Salvation Army has been absolutely fantastic and so helpful – I honestly can’t thank them enough,” Julie said.

“Local people have also been really generous and I’ve counted up £500 in cash donations alone.

“I’d like to thank my friends and family too for giving up their time to help with collections and drop offs.

“Every day we hear stories of homeless people suffering and freezing to death on our streets and it’s important for people to know that these small acts of kindness, like donating clothing and food and sleeping bags really do go a long way to help save lives.”

Lorna, meanwhile, has spent the last four months handing out flasks across the district to help homeless people stay warm over the winter months.

The forty-five-year old said “It’s great to link in with Julie – she is doing some amazing things and it’s fantastic that we can work together to raise awareness.

“We’re exploring the possibility of participating in a sponsored 5k walk/run around the Helix and Campbell McDermid from the Salvation Army is keen to be involved in this as well.

“The flask campaign is going great with lots of refill-friendly points across the district but we need more businesses to sign up for this and they can do that by contacting me through the Ask for a Flask Facebook page.

“Thanks to ongoing support I’ve been able to hand in even more flasks recently to the Salvation Army as well as pop up tents, sleeping bags and hot water bottles and thermal socks and underwear.

“I’m also running a competition with local art students for a logo design for my campaign which is exciting and I’ve got new posters designed by my friend Murray Cowan which John Jamieson from Callendar Square has kindly printed for me for free.”

Because of her selfless charity work, Lorna has been invited to attend the Queen’s Royal Garden Party at the Palace of Holyrood House in July.

She said: “I was nominated by my work and I was succesful which is an amazing honour.”