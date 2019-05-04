Kincardine power plant set for major upgrade

SP Energy Networks are to carry out a £20m projectinvolving major upgrades on the Kincardine Substation.

The work will take two years to complete and is part of SP Energy Networks’ wider investment and modernisation programme.

It will involve the replacement of ageing equipment as well as the construction of a Gas Insulated Switchgear building onto a raised platform.

This will strengthen the resilience of the existing coastal defences on site, aiming to ensure a safe and reliable electricity supply.

The substation, on reclaimed land on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, will be upgraded in various phases and will involve the demolition and removal of the concrete gantries where the existing switchgear is mounted.

SP Energy Networks’ community relations team is already active in the area informing residents and councillors of updates to the work in progress.

Colin Wylie, Community Liaison at SP Energy Networks, said: “Our modernisation programme ensures future-proofing the network now and allowing our customers and stakeholders to see the full benefits of modern technology.

“This major upgrade to Kincardine substation will ensure that customers will continue to receive a reliable and safe power supply in Central and Southern Scotland and beyond as we play our part in the country‘s move towards clean energy and sustainability.”