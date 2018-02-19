KFC Falkirk forced to close its doors

The local KFC store has closed and is unsure when doors will re-open as it has ran out of stock.

KFC was forced into closing many of its restaurants in the UK after it ran out of chicken.

Finger-licking fried chicken fans were disappointed after the Falkirk branch, along with Edinburgh, Sheffield and Kirkcaldy, was affected by an issue with the chain’s new delivery partner.

Signs were placed on the doors of KFC outlets saying the restaurants were closed due to “a few hiccups with the delivery today.”

KFC switched its delivery contract to DHL last week and has blamed “operational issues” for the supply disruption.

The fast food chain however, has refused to disclose information on when the local Falkirk store closed or offer any advice to local residents on when the store will re-open.

In a tweet, KFC UK said: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants… We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”

KFC UK has updated its website to list stores that were open from 9.18pm on February 18. Falkirk remains off the list.