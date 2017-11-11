Key rail routes set to be affected by work over festive period

Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead when preparing to travel this Christmas, as engineers will be “working round the clock” on several routes.

Over the festive period, signalling and overhead power lines will be renewed and replaced at locations around Glasgow, and new tracks will be laid on sections of the main line between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Also scheduled is the renewal of a junction in Lanarkshire.

Work on the electrification of the network will also continue.

New overhead powerlines and supporting equipment will be installed on sections of the Stirling-Alloa-Dunblane route, and tracks and platforms at Edinburgh Waverley will be upgraded.

Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “Thousands of passengers are on the cusp of seeing their rail journeys transformed in the months ahead as our massive £50bn Railway Upgrade Plan reaches its final stages, with the introduction of thousands of new services now just around the corner.

“This Christmas will see over 30,000 dedicated and hardworking railway people working round the clock to deliver a bigger and better railway for the millions of people who rely on it every day.

“While most of the network is open for business as usual, some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this Christmas.”

“We know that our railway is up to 50 per cent quieter than usual during the festive period so taking on and delivering these huge transformational schemes at this time of year minimises our impact on passengers who, so research shows, understand the need for such activity.”

A breakdown of how some journeys will be affected can be found by visiting nationalrail.co.uk/Christmas and following #ChristmasWorks on Twitter.