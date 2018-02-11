Key Falkirk summit for area’s army of volunteers

Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus plays host to an important regional conference on Tuesday, with the theme “People Make Communities”.

The day has been organised by CVS Falkirk in partnership with groups from Clackmannanshire and Stirlingshire, and will include workshops on Inclusive Engagement, Making a Difference and Growth and Sustainability.

The aim is to deliver a conference that is both relevant and informative to the third sector across Forth Valley, and the event is free to all third sector organisations.

However places are limited and booking is essential - for details visit www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk/forth-valley-third-sector-conference-booking-open/