There will be a public meeting in Bainsford on April 11 to discuss the constitution and appoint committee members of a group dedicated to the commemoration of local service personnel who lost their lives in war.

The steering group for the new body propose to name it the Bainsford War Memorial Associaion, and the meeting will be at 7pm in the Dawson Centre, Bainsford.

Anyone interested in the initiative can contact Councillor Robert Bissett by email on robert.bisset@falkirk.gov.uk