Kelpies will be first to ‘go orange’ in global campaign

The Kelpies will launch a global fight against bladder cancer when they light up in iridescent orange on Wednesday night.

Starting at Helix Park, a chain of buildings and landmarks around the world will turn orange during May, which is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Among those at Wednesday’s event will be campaigner Ros Bruce, whose idea it was to use the 30 metre-high sculptures to launch the worldwide campaign.

He said: “It is tremendous to have the Kelpies light up orange and we are delighted they can help.

“It is time shine a spotlight on bladder cancer because awareness is so low.

“This is about helping people to know the symptoms, and not to hesitate about seeing their doctor if they have any concerns.

“Not knowing the tell-tale signs is contributing to a high number of late diagnoses.”

Large orange zorbs will also be underlining the message at the Kelpies on Wednesday.

The Shine A Light campaign is one of several initiatives aiming to increase awareness of the symptoms, better diagnosis and more research into the disease.

Andrew Winterbottom of Fight Bladder Cancer said: “Everyone is welcome to attend the short event from 8pm at the Kelpies.

“People are being invited to bring their own pots of bubbles to blow in remembrance of patients and those who have died.

“Bladder cancer is the fifth biggest cancer in the UK and yet few people have even heard of it.

“It affects both men and women at any age - there are more men with the disease, but there

is a rise in the number of women with bladder cancer and their late diagnosis makes the

outcome worse.

“Despite the high number of people with bladder cancer, it receives only a fraction of the research funding of other cancers”.

Symptoms of bladder cancer include -

* blood in urine, no matter how much or how many times

* a need to urinate more often, or suddenly

* Urinary infections that don’t clear up