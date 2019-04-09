Kelpies to host travelling exhibition on migrants and refugees

A travelling exhibition exploring the issue of global migration is coming to The Kelpies for a three-day run from Thursday (April 11).

‘Displaced’ is the Travelling Gallery’s Spring 2019 exhibition, which explores how artists are responding to global migration and the refugee crisis though the mediums of photography, printmaking, film and painting.

With ongoing international conflicts and the continued displacement of human beings, artists are asking individuals to consider how they view, understand, and represent refugees and migrants.

The works featured are by internationally acclaimed artists, Halil Altindere, Brendan Bannon, Broomberg and Chanarin, Elizabeth Kwan and Alberta Whittle.

Each of the artists started their projects by placing themselves next to, and amongst those who have left their home.

They have listened to their stories and worked alongside aid organisations to understand and represent their struggles beyond victim-hood.

The Travelling Gallery, based at the City Art Centre in Edinburgh, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Through Displaced, the organisation is continuing its function and core mission to take its exciting and experimental programme to every part of Scotland, allowing access and learning for all.

The exhibition, which will tour throughout Scotland until June 30, can be viewed at the Kelpies on Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 from 10am to 4pm each day.