Kelpies to go global as icons of modern Scotland

The Kelpies are front-runners in the biggest ever campaign to sell Scotland to the world - along with images of the Queensferry Crossing and Dundee’s V&A Museum.

A new national brand – Scotland Is Now – has been created as part of the bid to set the country apart from its major competitors and trigger a shift in gears in its global appeal and success.

Images of sculptor Andy Scott’s steel marvels will be used in a bid to foster an image of Scotland that is modern, inclusive and welcoming.

Scotland will be promoted as “one of the most open countries in the world” under the campaign, the first ever joint initiative between the Scottish Government, VisitScotland, Scottish Development International and Universities Scotland.

A key message will be that the country is willing to “opens its arms to new people to build a strong economy and culture.”

Major selling points will include the number of world-leading universities Scotland boasts, its status as the UK’s second largest financial services hub after London and its high international quality of life ratings.

It is hoped Scotland’s biggest companies, tourism operators and the major creative industries will throw their weight behind the campaign, which is expected to run for several years.

It will pitch Scotland as a country “challenging new thinking, inviting new investment, creating new opportunities, supporting new industry and driving technology that embraces humanity across the world.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The message at the heart of ‘Scotland is Now’ is of a bold and positive country offering the warmest of welcomes, rich in history and heritage, and with a progressive, pioneering and inclusive approach to our future”.