Kelpies ‘could be sunk’ in just 30 years, say scientists

Climate change could cause the Kelpies and the Forth Road Bridge to be flooded by rising sea levels within just 30 years, scientists claim.

Grangemouth is at risk, along with towns including Leith, North Queensferry, Dumbarton and Clydebank, according to a map produced by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists.

Its report warns that sea defences could be rendered useless within the lifetimes of most people alive today.

It reads: “Sea level rise is one of the best known of climate change’s many dangers.

“As humanity pollutes the atmosphere with greenhouse gases the planet warms, and as it does, warming sea water expands, increasing the volume of the world’s oceans.

“The consequences range from near-term increases in coastal flooding that can damage infrastructure and crops to the permanent displacement of coastal communities.

“Over the course of the 21st Century, global sea levels are projected to rise between about two and seven feet, and possibly more.”

Other notable sites around the UK that could be submerged include London’s Tower Bridge and the Palace of Westminster, the Palace Pier in Brighton, Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock and Lindisfarne tidal island in Northumbria.

The report added: “Despite existing defences, increasing ocean flooding, permanent submergence, and coastal defense costs are likely to deliver profound humanitarian, economic, and political consequences.

“This will happen not just in the distant future, but also within the lifetimes of most people alive today.”