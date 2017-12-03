Justice secretary vows zero tolerance on drink driving

Drivers will be shown zero tolerance for “just one” drink before getting behind the wheel during the newly-launched festive drink drive campaign.

The latest move towards making it socially unacceptable for drivers to touch alcohol came as police warned of a rising tide of drink driving in the run up to Christmas.

One in 30 drivers stopped during last year’s campaign were over the limit compared to one in 35 over the same period in the previous year.

The number of breath tests increased from 16,225 to 18,895 last year and police said there would be even more patrols this year.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson (Falkirk West MSP), pictured, said: “The Scottish Government’s message has always been ‘don’t drink and drive’.

“We lowered the drink-driving limit in 2014 as evidence showed this could save lives. “The reality is that having even one alcoholic drink before driving makes you three times more likely to be involved in a fatal car crash.

“It’s definitely not worth that risk” He added: “Unfortunately there is a persistent minority of drivers who continue to ignore the law.”