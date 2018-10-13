Just hanging out at Rough Castle Woods

If you go down to the woods today ... you just might meet some people who seem to be practising to be Hallowe’en bats.

In fact the acro-bats involved are in rehearsals for the forthcoming production of “Legion”, billed as a spectacular son-et-lumiere show that takes participants on a magical mystery tour into the murky past of the Antonine Wall.

Billed as “a family event like no other” the opening night at Rough Castle Community Woodland is on November 7, with performances running until December 16 - by which time organisers Rough Castle Experiences hope they’ll have put the area on the map as a high quality outdoor drama venue.

There’s more on the venture at https://roughcastleexperiences.co.uk/