June relaunch for Falkirk’s Bar1

Pub-restaurant venue Bar1 has been in the throes of a refurbishment over the last few weeks, but staff are now looking forward to a big relaunch on June 14.

“Our vision is simple”, said a spokesperson for the Manor Street bar.

“We aim to welcome all customers the same way, every day, making sure our food and drinks always leave you wanting more”.

With the relaunch will go both new food and drinks menus - and regular fans can get updates on what these involve on future Facebook entries at www.facebook.com/bar1falkirk/?fref=mentions

Doors open on the new look bar at 4pm on the day.