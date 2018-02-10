Johnny Cash Roadshow is ‘the real McCoy’

Many bold claims are made for tribute acts, but the Johnny Cash Roadshow - playing Falkirk on Thursday - seems to collect rave reviews everywhere it goes.

Featuring singer-songwriter Clive John, it sets out to recreate the essence of what it was like to be at a real Cash show back in the glory days,

The show takes the audience from the 1950’s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between.

All the greatest hits are included, with songs from the last five decades of the man in black’s career - all accompanied by emotive screen images from Cash’s life and times.

There are further details at bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org