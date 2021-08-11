John Smith, also known as Frank Smith to his family, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel in Crianlarich on Thursday morning (Photo: Police Scotland).

Police and mountain rescue search teams had been looking for 84-year-old Frank Smith from Nottingham after he failed to return from a planned trip up Ben Cruachan on Thursday.

His family have said a body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 10 August, the body of missing man John Smith (known as Frank) was recovered near the summit of Ben Cruachan.

“His family are aware and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We would like to thank the local community for their assistance during the investigation and to everyone who shared our post.”

His car was found in a parking area used by hillwalkers heading up Ben Cruachan during a trip to see his family in Scotland.

His family said he was an experienced walker who had climbed the 1,126m (3,694ft) unro on multiple occasions over the last 10 years.

Mr Smith was meant to contact the family each day after his walks, however, since Tuesday, they have had ‘radio silence.’

After getting into previous difficulties on the mountain three years ago, they had urged him not to go but ‘to no avail.’

Over social media, Helen Bang, Mr Smith’s daughter, announced ‘with great sorrow’ that a body has been found during the search.

Ms Bang added that the family is ‘very grateful’ to the Oban Mountain Rescue Team for their ‘herculean efforts’ in searching for Mr Smith.

She said it would ‘be much appreciated’ if people wanted to make a donation to the Oban Mountain Rescue Team.

Ms Bang also said she was thankful for “all the many kind messages from friends and strangers.”

