Jobseekers offered travel discount card to help find work

Falkirk district jobseekers are being offered a helping hand to lower the cost of finding work.

The Rail Delivery Group-led initiative provides those seeking employment and who have been out of work for 12 weeks or longer with a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card.

It entitles jobseekers to a 50 per cent discount on train fares as they travel to interviews, to the Jobcentre or to and from training, for up to three months at a time.

Nationally, jobseekers made 518,822 discounted journeys in the past year, with almost 660 people taking advantage of the discount card’s benefits in Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

Martin Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, said: “It is great to see the train companies and Jobcentre Plus working together to give jobseekers a helping hand.

“The cost of travel can sometimes be a barrier to getting to interviews and training, however it is initiatives like these that are making the difference in getting people into work.

“I will continue to support the Rail Delivery Group in raising awareness of this scheme.”

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Getting more people into work is part of our long-term plan to change and improve.

“The partnership railway is committed to spreading economic prosperity across the country.

“Over half a million discounted journeys were made in the last year but we want to make sure that everyone who is eligible to discounted journeys, in all parts of the country, know about the discounts available.”