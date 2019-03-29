Jobs blow to canals charity based at the Falkirk Wheel

The Scottish Waterways Trust has been forced to make a number of its 14-strong workforce redundant, amid efforts to solve a cash crisis.

The charity, with a base at the Falkirk Wheel, says most of its present activities will continue as it seeks a partnership deal with other charities.

It’s undestood the Trust also intends to remain committed to its role in the new Canals College to be established on the site of the former Barr factory at Camelon.

It has not spelled out the extent of its financial problems.

However in the short term an unspecified number of jobs will be lost by the end of this month, although its base at the Wheel remains open.

The Trust’s work includes a wide range of activities involving children, education about the importance of waterways, and conservation.

In a statement the charity said it was exploring the possibility of a partnership “to create a stable base to deliver its programmes and projects in uncertain times”.

It goes on to say it faces “significant financial challenges”, but has stressed it is working to secure change through “an effective, efficient and well-structured process”.

Ross Martin, chairman of the Board of Trustees said the charity was keenly aware its primary duty must be to the care of its staff.

He said: “Transferring the majority of our activities into a larger organisation is the best way to safeguard their future and enable their work on our activities to continue to make a positive impact.”

The Trust, an independent charity, helps young people gain the skills and confidence to find work and to “bring vibrancy, life and opportunities to some of the nation’s most disadvantaged communities”.

It also works to safeguard and improve the rich heritage and environments of Scotland’s canals.