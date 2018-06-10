Janice will go to any lengths for charity

Falkirk Delivers street ambassador Janice Kennedy could be spending her Sunday like anyone else today -

watching a film, doing some shopping ..maybe a spot of gardening.

Instead she is taking the plunge for a worthy cause by lowering herself from the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

She has raised no less than £1,116.30 in sponsor pledges, and may even be able to add to that.

As a street ambassador she is a familiar face in Falkirk town centre, as her job involves liaising daily with businesses and helping them with day to day issues.

Janice patrols the town centre every day, makes reports, and provides visitors and shoppers with useful information.

She has thanked everyone who has helped her raise an important sum of cash for a cause she strongly believes deserves support.