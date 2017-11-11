Jack’s the lad for Falkirk’s big Christmas switch-on

Congratulations to local primary school pupil Jack Faulds, who has won the honour of officially launching Falkirk’s Christmas next Sunday.

He will press the magic button to bring to life this year’s Christmas lights decorations, as the highlight of the day’s town centre fun.

Activities at the Steeple begin at 2.30pm and continue through to 5pm, with entertainment from Stars at the Steeple winner Jasmin, Dionne Hickey, Santa and his elves, the Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre. Company (pictured), Children’s Theatre Bo’ness and Central Theatre Productions.