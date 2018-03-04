IVF success for Forth Valley NHS

All 57 IVF patients in the Forth Valley area last year began treatment within 12 months of referral, beating a key Scottish Government target.

Health boards have a target to begin IVF treatment within 12 months for 90 per cent of eligible patients.

The NHS Forth Valley argues Patients in Scotland receive the fairest and most generous access to IVF in the UK.

The Scottish Government last year confirmed that women under 40 referred for fertility treatment would be eligible for three rounds of IVF.

During the quarter ending December 31 2017, 81 per dent of patients across Scotland were screened within six months.