This time last year Falkirk district was busy digging itself out from several feet of snow.

The Beast from the East hit the district on February 28 and continued for several days.

It also resulted in the country’s first-ever red weather warning.

But a little snow didn’t stop the hardy residents going about their business and everyone worked together to dig the district out.

Fast forward 12 months to 2019 and we’ve just experienced one of the warmest February’s on record.