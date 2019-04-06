It’s ‘My Little Unicorn’ at the Castle

One theory behind the historic fascination with unicorns is that the beast really originated as a garbled report of a rhinoceros.

The reality could have become romanticised over numerous tellings, since only a vanishingly small number of medieval Europeans had ever seen one for real.

Visitor Amy Miller with Princess the unicorn at the gates of Stirling Castle. Picture - Helen Pugh.

The public relations job on the rhino didn’t figure in today’s fun and games at Stirling Castle, where the first day of Historic Environment Scotland’s Unicorn Festival - possibly a world first - was in full swing.

Princess the miniature Unicorn charmed visitors, who were invited to discover more about the mythical creature (Scotland’s national animal), and families also took part in a unicorn joust - and a hunt for unicorns throughout the castle.

Face painting, a meeting with Renaissance courtiers, puppet shows and unicorn sculpture weaving were also on the agenda.

The Festival continues tomorrow from noon till 4pm, and families can drop in at at any time.

For more information, visit www.historicenvironment.scot/events.