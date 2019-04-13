It’s monstrous ... it’s the Dragon Egg

Supermarket Morrisons is bringing back its eight inches high Dragon Egg for Easter - a Belgian milk chocolate confection that will retail at £6.

Cynics might wonder if the firm is trying to cash in on the likely massive popularity of the next season of Game of Thrones when the firm says the egg will be “available in all kingdoms”, but it doesn’t specifically make that direct connection.

It may be a pure coincidence that the eighth and final series of the gory sword and sorcery TV soap launches tonight.

The bumper egg is “finished with a dusting of ruby red and gold lustre” and, says Morrisons - by no means necessarily alluding to Game of Thrones - will be “available from the north to the west lands”.

Liv Evison, Easter Egg Buyer at Morrisons, said: “We’re bringing back our popular Dragon Egg to make fantasy a reality for our customers this Easter!”