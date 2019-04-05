It’s happy tenth birthday at the Bo’ness Hippodrome

Bo’ness classic cinema The Hippodrome will be celebrating it’s 10th birthday tomorrow with a screening of new family movie Missing Link (PG) - and a special Hippodrome birthday cake.

Then on Thursday next week ten lucky winners will be guests an exclusive, VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the cinema, where they will be treated to prosecco and a light buffet before attending a complimentary screening of the National Theatre Live broadcast of All About Eve (12A).

Starring starring Gillian Anderson, it is being shown ten years after the launch of the first National Theatre Live broadcast in 2009 , and each of the winners will receive an NT Live goody bag.

A spokesperson for the Hippodrome said: “The competition attracted a fantastic response from Facebook and in the venue itself and we are looking forward to welcoming our winners to The Hippodrome to enjoy their prize”.

Meanwhile Missing Link will run at the venue until April 19.