It’s easy to visit Falkirk’s showpiece Callendar House

Falkirk’s landmark five-star award-winning Callendar House couldn’t be easier to visit - and it’s completely free.

For anyone who hasn’t visited recently, or maybe even ever, it’s possibly enough to know that there is always something new and interesting to see there.

The House, a beautiful mansion based on the shell of an old medieval castle, is open from 10am to 5pm.

You can stay as long as you like, but it’s recommended you set aside “at least” one and a half hours for a visit - that way you can enjoy much of what it has to offer in a leisurely way that allows you to take in some of the detail.

Signposted from town, it’s also easy to find for people travelling outwith Falkirk.

If you’re travelling by car -

From Edinburgh: Follow M9 westbound. Exit at Junction 5 and follow brown and white tourist signage for Callendar House and Park.

From Glasgow: Follow M80/A80 eastbound. Join M876 (signposted Kincardine Bridge, Falkirk, Grangemouth). Merge onto M9. Exit at Junction 6 and follow brown and white tourist signage for Callendar House & Park.

Free parking: The car park is accessed via Seaton Place (past the high flats); and there’s additional parking available at Estates Avenue.

Disabled parking is available in front of Callendar House.

Group Bookings

Callendar House welcomes groups and coach parties, but groups of 10 or more need to book in advance.

You can enjoy brunch, lunch and high tea as part of your visit but, again, booking is required to avoid disappointment. Just call 01324 503770 to book your slot.

Access

Some historic sites are difficult to negotiate for people with walking difficulties, but this isn’t one of them.

Level access can be found next to the main door of the house, and all public areas are accessible for wheelchairs.

There is lift access to upper floors too.

The vast majority of manual and electric wheelchairs can use this facility, but if you need to check - door opening width is 78cm, the width of interior is 104cm and depth is 109cm.

Other useful informationm -

*An induction loop is installed in the reception/gift shop.

*Guide Dogs and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf are welcome in the house.

*Adapted WCs can be found on each floor.

*Callendar House also has bicycle holders.

Gift Shop

The Callendar House Gift Shop is sited in the Reception area and stocks a wide range of items complementing the house and its history. All major credit cards are accepted, but only for purchases of £5 or more.

Tearoom

The highly rated) Teashop serves a range of lunch options, snacks and home-baking.