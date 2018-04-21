It’s crime night at Falkirk’s Meadowbank library

Crime writers Susi Holliday and Craig Robertson will be talking about their work at a special session in Meadowbank Library tonight.

Susi (pictured) has written three very well-received crime novels set in the fictional Scottish town of Banktoun, which are both psychological thrillers and detective yarns.

Former journalist Craig Robertson - with a string of novels to his credit - wrote for a Scottish Sunday newspaper for 20 years before launching his crime fiction career.

The event marks World Book Night (which is April 23), and tickets are £5.50, or £2.25 with a Co Card.