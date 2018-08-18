It’s Charities Day in Falkirk town centre

It’s a murky, rainy start to Saturday, but that won’t matter a jot to the scores of local charity supporters manning stalls in the town centre today.

This is Falkirk’s annual Charities Day (10am till 3pm), when the High Street comes alive with a host of committed campaigners doing what they do best - raising cash for some of the area’s most worthy causes.

Big smiles from the Soroptomists' stall - where there's plenty of nice edible treats to choose from.

Beyond that it’s also an ace opportunity for fundraisers to fly the flag for the charities that mean so much to them while meeting shoppers, exchanging news of recent successes, and explaining why those precious donations are so important.

For example he Soroptomists, one of the groups taking part, will be funding for Falkirk Young Carers and also Water Aid - and will have a great prize-winning tombola to try your luck on ... and will also be offering a fine selection of home baking.

The Falkirk Herald photographer will be capturing some of the action on the High Street this morning, but meanwhile here are some pictures from last year’s event to give the idea.