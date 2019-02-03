It’s catwalk at the castle for Mary Queen of Style

An American fashion guru is teaming up with Historic Environment Scotland HES) to lay on a catwalk show with a difference on Thursday.

It’s inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

A scene from the movie, shot at Blackness Castle.

Hard on the heels of the latest big movie release with a Scottish history theme Jeff Garner, from fashion label Prophetik, has designed a range apparently based on the sort of costumes that were all the rage in the 16th century.

Aiming to catch public interest in “Stuart chic” while it’s hot, the exclusive collection is being showcased at Edinburgh Castle before heading to London Fashion Week.

Meanwhile HES also aims to capture interest, and tourist spend, with its own array of products inspired by the story of Mary Queen of Scots.

Natasha Troitino, Head of Retail for HES, said: “The creation of Jeff Garner’s 2019 collection, based on our historic sites and the story of Mary Queen of Scots, has provided a platform to showcase the rich abundance of creative industries Scotland has to offer, something which HES is passionate about.

“Along with the release of the film, ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, Scotland continues to be celebrated internationally and secure its place within modern culture.”

Jeff Garner’s relationship with HES started with a chance meeting at Dressed to Kilt in Houston, Texas, where he was apparently inspired to adopt a Scottish fashion theme.

Jeff said: “Women of the Crown defines a past when young kings had regents and strong queens ruled countries and inspired arts. “Mary Queen of Scots brought the beauty of fabrics to lighten the castles of Scotland.”