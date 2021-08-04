The body of keen hillwalker Isabel Wilson, aged 78, has been recovered from Loch Katrine (Photo: Davie MacDonald).

Isabel Wilson, 78, was last seen on the south shore of Loch Katrine near to Royal Cottage in Culligart, Stirling between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday.

In a Police appeal to the public earlier that day, it was believed that the keen 78-year-old hillwalker may have got into trouble while out exploring.

Police have now confirmed on Wednesday night that her body was recovered from the loch.

Her family have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Police Scotland has thanked members of the public for sharing their previous missing person appeal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of missing hillwalker Isabel Wilson (78), was recovered from Loch Katrine a short while ago.

"Her family have been informed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our post.”

