Irish dance spectacular heads to Falkirk

Irish dance show Gaelforce is bringing its spectacular production to Falkirk Town Hall Theatre on February 9, with a dramatic tale of forbidden love.

Weaving intricate choreography and melodies with romantic storylines the troupe is a past winner of the coveted Limelight Award for Best Dance Spectacular, beating all other Irish dance shows in its category.

In this show Gaelforce tells the story of lovers Lorcan and Aisling who are blissfully unaware of the passion that will erupt between them, leading their community - as in Romeo and Juliet -into a cauldron of hate.

Tickets, priced £24 or £22, are available via 01324 506850 or email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org