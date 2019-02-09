Irish Country girl heads to Falkirk

Irish country singer Lisa Stanley is at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre for a special one-night show on Sunday, February 24.

A lively programme is certain to include hits familiar to fans of her TV show.

Lisa (pictured) was born into the music business - her parents were Irish showbiz stars Maisie McDaniel and Fintan Stanley, - and that early grounding clearly set the pace.

For some years Lisa has been one of the most successful artists on the Irish country music scene, and her weekly appearances on her own Sky TV spot, The Lisa Stanley Show (Sky 376, Freeview 87, FreeSat 516), have made her a well known face in the UK too.

Meanwhile Lisa will be talking with Stewart Fenwick on his Celtic Music Radio programme on Sunday, February 17 between noon and 2pm.

The programme is on 95FM & DAB, and online @ www.celticmusicradio.net.

Tickets for the Falkirk show (which starts at 7.30pm) are £15: box office 01324 506850.