Investigation finds Forth Valley officer’s use of Taser on man was justified

Forth Valley police were justified in using a Taser on a man they feared may harm himself, an independent investigation has found.

A report by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) concluded the decision taken by a specially trained officer (STO) to discharge the weapon at the 20-year-old on March 30 was “necessary, proportionate and justified” given his actions and the risk he posed to himself and others.

The incident took place in Bannockburn after police were called to a house following reports of a man being in possession of a knife.

Based on information available at the time, attending officers believed it was possible the man was going to take his own life.

The PIRC investigation revealed officers had become aware the man had a recent history of threatening self-harm.

It also found the STO had initially ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused to comply.

When challenged for a second time, he dropped the weapon but ran towards another part of the house.

Concerned the man may have access to another weapon, the STO discharged his Taser to prevent him from harming himself and to ensure the safety of others, the report stated.

The man was immediately incapacitated and arrested. He was later convicted.

The incident was referred by Police Scotland to the PIRC on March 30 as, due to initial material provided, it was unclear if the action taken by the officer was necessary and proportionate.