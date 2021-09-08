The Scottish Prison Service confirmed that Jack McKenzie died on Friday, September 3, but it has not yet revealed his cause of death.

The 20-year-old was remanded into custody earlier in 2021 after an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal and Police Scotland have been informed of the situation.

In due course a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held into the death of the 20-year-old inmate.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

A 20-year-old inmate has died at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Scotland.