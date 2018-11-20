Injuries suffered by woman hit by car in Larbert not life-threatening

A woman who was hit by a car in Larbert sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, say police.
Officers are continuing inquiries into the crash, which took place in Main Street shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 13.
However, it is understood the victim, who is in her 50s, is in recovery after being taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.
A section of Main Street remain closed for almost five hours following the incident near the Gulf petrol station and the Dobbie Hall.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”