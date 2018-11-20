Injuries suffered by woman hit by car in Larbert not life-threatening

A woman who was hit by a car in Larbert sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, say police.

Officers are continuing inquiries into the crash, which took place in Main Street shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 13.

Police are still investigating a road traffic incident which took place in Main Street in Larbert last week. Picture: Michael Gillen

However, it is understood the victim, who is in her 50s, is in recovery after being taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.

A section of Main Street remain closed for almost five hours following the incident near the Gulf petrol station and the Dobbie Hall.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”