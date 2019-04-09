Ineos to hold jobs fair in Grangemouth

A jobs fair, hosted by chemicals giant Ineos, will take place next week at Grangemouth Town Hall.

The event, on Wednesday, April 17, has been scheduled after the company recently announced plans to invest £350 million in a new state of the art power and steam generating plant on the Grangemouth site.

As a result of this new venture, a range of employment opportunities have become available.

Representatives from Ineos and the organisation’s contracting partners will explain the project and share with interested candiates the types of roles which will be created.

Anyone interested is invited to go along to Grangemouth Town Hall on April 17 between 3pm and 7pm and to bring copies of their CV with them.