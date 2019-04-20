Ineos says sorry for ‘unplanned’ black cloud over Grangemouth

Ineos has now issued a statement about the black cloud of fumes emitted from two chimneys at its Grangemouth plant this afternoon.

The company said (in a statement issued at 4.35pm): “We are now dealing with an unplanned outage.

“We will make every effort to minimise the level and duration of the flaring.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our local neighbours and thank you for your patience.

“We remain committed to informing our local community and those who live and work nearby of our activities that may result in flaring”.