Ineos says sorry for latest black fumes ‘unplanned outage’

A pall of black fumes is currently drifting over parts of Grangemouth from the Ineos plant as the company tries to stem the latest “unplanned outage” from the site.

A picture provided by a reader clearly shows fumes blowing over local homes.

A similar mishap provoked a storm of protest in April, when clouds of fumes from two chimneys swept over local homes for much of the day and into the evening.

The pollution comes at the same time as claims in a Sunday Times report today that companies owned by Sir James Ratcliffe, including Ineos, are reponsible for almost a third of industrial air pollution in Scotland.

As with previous mishaps Ineos has apologised via a statement on social media, saying it is doing its best to limit the level and duration of “any flaring” across the site.

It has also apologised for any inconvenience it is causing local residents and thanked them for their patience.

However one irate local resident said today: “I have been a Grangemouth local all my life, and this is a carry on. Something has to be done about this mob.

“There is no excuse - it is happening all too often”.