Campaign group This Is Rigged said two people concreted themselves to Powdrake Road, while two more trespassed on to the site, and half a dozen others chained themselves to fencing. Police said there have been “multiple “ arrests. The latest demo began in the early hours of this morning, sparking a police response.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of protestors at the Ineos site in Grangemouth. A number of arrests have been made and officers remain in attendance."

It is the second time protestors have targeted the road at the refinery. Earlier this week, a group of protesters reportedly concreted themselves to the road in an effort to block traffic . Four individuals were concreted to the surface and two more glued themselves to their colleagues in an effort to delay their removal by police for as long as possible.

Last week This is Rigged members blocked the road at the same locations and on Sunday two members of the group scaled the Kelpies to highlight their cause – unveiling banners which read “No new oil” and “Fair transition now” – forcing Falkirk Council to close the Helix Park. The protesters entered the site and clambered on top of an oil tanker, while others sat in front of the gates and lay in front of vehicles.