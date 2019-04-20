Ineos black cloud sparks concern in Grangemouth

This picture shows the cloud of fumes seen belching from Ineos’ Grangemouth plant this afternoon, captured by a concerned Falkirk Herald reader.

She questioned whether the volume of pollution shown was normal, and posted a video on social media which clearly shows the extent of the emission.

The fumes have been pouring from two of the plant’s chimneys for at least an hour and a half.

It has been speculated the emission is a regular event used to burn off excess fuel, but that has not been confirmed.

Nobody was available at Ineos Grangemouth to answer our enquiry - we will provide more information as it becomes available.