Independence march spells traffic snags

Thousands of independence supporters will jam roads in and around Stirling on Saturday coming (June 23), for the annual Bannockburn march.

The annual commemoration of King Robert I’s 1314 victory over the invading army of England’s Edward II typically attracts high profile political figures and many committed independence supporters.

However this year’s event could be bigger than usual as it is part of a rolling programme of marches organised by the group All Under One Banner - recent marches in Glasgow and Dumfries attacted 60,000 and 10,000 marchers respectively.

The march begins at 1.30pm from Stirling’s King’s Park, and proceeds on the route Kings Park Road, Polmaise road, Torbrex Road, Coxithill Road, Cultenhove Road, Barnsdale Road, Newpark road, Nailer Road, Borestone Place and finally Bannockburn Field.