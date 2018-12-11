Incident response vehicle called to Camelon street after missing man reports

An incident response vehicle was called to a Camelon street following reports of a man deemed a “self-harm” risk going missing.

Emergency services were seen in Stirling Road this afternoon (Tuesday) where a man was traced by police before being taken to hospital for checks.

Officers say an incident response team attended the scene as a precaution and that the situation was soon brought under control.

Sergeant Davie Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was an incident involving an adult male who was a missing person.

“There was a suggestion he might have been trying to self-harm.

“It’s all been resolved, he has been traced by police.

“There was an incident response vehicle in case there was any need for medical attention.

“This was an isolated incident. He went to hospital to be checked over.”