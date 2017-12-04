In Pictures: Stenhousemuir Christmas light switch on

The festive celebrations in the Falkirk district continued on Saturday as crowds turned out in Stenhousemuir for the annual Christmas light switch on.
The community event saw Santa make a special appearance, accompanied by his reindeer, offering families the chance to get into the Christmas spirit before the lights were switched on.
Entertainment during the afternoon was provided by local community groups.
