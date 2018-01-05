IN PICTURES: Fire and Light 2018 at the Helix

The Helix Park was aglow earlier this week as it hosted the Fire and Light festival.

The event, organised by Falkirk Community Trust, saw scores of visitors of all ages taking an illuminating walk around the park on New Year's Day and January 2.

Entertainment at the Fire and Light Festival

Among the attractions were Doctor Kronovator's Fire Laboratory, exhibits including the Carousel of Combustion, the Steambot and the Fire and Water Fountain.

And high energy pyrotechnic performers were entertaining the crowds.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture all the fun and excitement in our slideshow.