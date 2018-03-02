In pictures: Falkirk stormy scenes

The ‘beast from the east’ caused further disruption to Falkirk yesterday.

The wintry conditions yesterday (Thursday) caused a lot of disruption for many, especially commuters as trains and buses services were limited.

The severe snowfall and strong winds meant there a number of issues right across the Scottish transport network, and due to poor road conditions, cars were abandoned.

Forth Valley NHS has called off all hospital outpatient appointments and non-emergency operations, and children in the Falkirk area got a third ‘snow day’ as it is announced schools and nurseries remained.

Our photographer Michael Gillen was out and about in the Falkirk area capturing some snowy scenes for us at the Falkirk Herald.