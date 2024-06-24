In pictures: Bus crashes into terraced house in village of Airth

The incident occurred in Airth's Main Street shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

A Bryans of Denny executive coach appears to have left the road and can be clearly seen to have hit and damaged the exterior wall of a terraced home.

Diversions are currently in place around the scene.

All emergency services rushed to the scene.

Joining officers from Police Scotland, were paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. This included the SFRS Urban Search and Rescue team.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, 24 June, we were called to a road crash on Main Street, Airth where a bus had struck a house.

"Officers are assisting and a road closure has been put in place on Main Street with a local diversion in place.

“No one requires hospital treatment.”

