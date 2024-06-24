In pictures: Bus crashes into terraced house in village of Airth

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Jun 2024, 20:39 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 20:49 BST
Police report no one has needed hospital treatment after a bus left the road and crashed into a village home.

The incident occurred in Airth's Main Street shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

A Bryans of Denny executive coach appears to have left the road and can be clearly seen to have hit and damaged the exterior wall of a terraced home.

Diversions are currently in place around the scene.

All emergency services rushed to the scene.

Joining officers from Police Scotland, were paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. This included the SFRS Urban Search and Rescue team.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, 24 June, we were called to a road crash on Main Street, Airth where a bus had struck a house.

"Officers are assisting and a road closure has been put in place on Main Street with a local diversion in place.

“No one requires hospital treatment.”

Worried residents at the scene.

1. Airth bus crash

Worried residents at the scene.Photo: Michael Gillen

Investigations into why the bus left the road continue.

2. Airth bus crash

Investigations into why the bus left the road continue.Photo: Michael Gillen

Thankfully policer report no-one injured in the incident.

3. Airth bus crash

Thankfully policer report no-one injured in the incident.Photo: Michael Gillen

All emergency services rushed to the scene in Airth's Main Street.

4. Airth bus crash

All emergency services rushed to the scene in Airth's Main Street.Photo: Michael Gillen

