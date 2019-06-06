In pictures: Bonnybridge D-Day 75th anniversary parade
Veterans, dignitaries and school pupils gathered in Bonnybridge to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.
The event was organised by Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan and featured a parade from the local community centre to Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens.
Bonnybridge D-Day 75th anniversary parade and service on Thursday, June 6, organised by Provost William Buchanan. Pictures by Michael Gillen.
JPIMedia
Bonnybridge D-Day 75th anniversary parade and service on Thursday, June 6, organised by Provost William Buchanan. Pictures by Michael Gillen.
JPIMedia
Bonnybridge D-Day 75th anniversary parade and service on Thursday, June 6, organised by Provost William Buchanan. Pictures by Michael Gillen.
JPIMedia
Bonnybridge D-Day 75th anniversary parade and service on Thursday, June 6, organised by Provost William Buchanan. Pictures by Michael Gillen.
JPIMedia
View more